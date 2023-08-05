Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Takes $298,000 Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,914 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANH. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MANH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total transaction of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $186.83 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.18 and a twelve month high of $208.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

