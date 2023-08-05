Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $74.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

