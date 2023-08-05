Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 3,441 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

