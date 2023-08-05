Jacobi Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $141.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

