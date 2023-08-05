ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Societe Generale downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.18.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $678.04 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $363.15 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $716.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $673.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $6.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.76%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

