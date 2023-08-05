Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGN. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OGN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $32.43.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 119.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Organon & Co.’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

