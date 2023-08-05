Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $373,796,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after buying an additional 1,346,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 781.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,569,000 after buying an additional 449,672 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.62. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $273.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a PE ratio of -146.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total transaction of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total transaction of $13,240,957.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,573,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,201,775. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

