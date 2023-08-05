Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $282.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.89.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

