Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.49 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

