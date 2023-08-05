2,175 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $128.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $134.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,435 shares of company stock valued at $25,801,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

