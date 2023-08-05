Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 656 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.7 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $58.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $103.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

