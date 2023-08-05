Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Makes New Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,318 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Insider Activity

Twilio Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Elena A. Donio sold 6,485 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $434,948.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 425,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,516,621.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.28 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $92.53. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 6.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.