Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

