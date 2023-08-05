PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $184.60 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $254.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

