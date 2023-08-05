Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 8.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.20. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

