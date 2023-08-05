Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Barclays upgraded Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

