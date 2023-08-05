Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,330,000 after acquiring an additional 374,203 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Public Storage by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,714,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,262,000 after buying an additional 133,832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Public Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,684,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,551,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSA opened at $275.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.20.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

