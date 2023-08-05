1,018 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Bought by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ UTHR opened at $236.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.61.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
