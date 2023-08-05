MQS Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,708 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,010,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,029,000 after purchasing an additional 156,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 39.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 106,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,427,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACM opened at $86.50 on Friday. AECOM has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $92.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.61.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. AECOM’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About AECOM



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Featured Stories

