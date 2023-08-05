Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $163.11 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

