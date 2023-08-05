MQS Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,864,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,526,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,316,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,934,000 after buying an additional 295,580 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 2,360,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,912,000 after buying an additional 175,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,896,000 after buying an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

ABB Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBNY opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03.

ABB (NYSE:ABBNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.