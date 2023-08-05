Versor Investments LP Sells 2,039 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Versor Investments LP cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $216.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.56.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.07.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.