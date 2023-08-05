Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Position Lessened by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ashland were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASH. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ashland by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ashland from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ashland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.84. Ashland Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Ashland declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 21.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

