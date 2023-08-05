Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 11,647 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 34.1% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 79.3% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 166.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised shares of NovoCure from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of NovoCure from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.74. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.04). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $126.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

