Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,178 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

