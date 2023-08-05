Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 4,178 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.
MEDP stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.51. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $264.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,197 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,706. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.67.
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
