Versor Investments LP Has $658,000 Stock Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Samsara were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Samsara in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $25.87 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Insider Activity

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $10,200,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Samsara news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $1,064,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,952.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,358,493 shares of company stock worth $61,646,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

