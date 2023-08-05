Versor Investments LP Trims Stock Position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Enovis were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enovis by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Enovis by 1,496.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $79,823.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,108 shares of company stock worth $119,139 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovis Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.29.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $59.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

