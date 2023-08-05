Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,010,000 after purchasing an additional 163,020 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,461,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $157.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.