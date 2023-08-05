Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.05.

Broadcom stock opened at $881.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $861.64 and its 200-day moving average is $704.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $363.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

