Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $137.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $139.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also

