McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.7% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after buying an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $235.26 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $165.89 and a twelve month high of $245.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

