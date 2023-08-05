Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $588,000 Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI stock opened at $465.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $423.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.23 and a fifty-two week high of $481.99.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.92.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

