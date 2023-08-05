Versor Investments LP Acquires 4,359 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 221.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after buying an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,598,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,352,840,000 after purchasing an additional 537,808 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,715,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,089,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,312,781,000 after acquiring an additional 197,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.82.

ABT stock opened at $107.66 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The firm has a market cap of $187.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

