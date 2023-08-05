Versor Investments LP Acquires Shares of 21,600 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 510.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,714,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,168,000 after buying an additional 43,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,510,000 after acquiring an additional 175,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised RingCentral from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 59,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $2,029,211.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,200 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $413,999.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 312,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,713,631.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,276 shares of company stock worth $3,231,069. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RNG opened at $38.66 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.32 and a 52 week high of $54.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $533.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RingCentral

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.