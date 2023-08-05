Versor Investments LP Purchases New Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,510,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.56.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $6,255,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,892,881.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,258 shares of company stock worth $43,386,718. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $218.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.57. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $258.88.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

