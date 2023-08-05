Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.45. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

