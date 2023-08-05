Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 7,192 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.77. Plexus Corp. has a 1 year low of $83.84 and a 1 year high of $115.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

