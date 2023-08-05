Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $188.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.55. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.98 and a twelve month high of $194.05.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

