Versor Investments LP Decreases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 2,416.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,207. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 306,758 shares of company stock valued at $48,036,689. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 1.9 %

AutoNation stock opened at $156.00 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $182.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. AutoNation’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AutoNation from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

