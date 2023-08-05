Versor Investments LP Sells 1,800 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Versor Investments LP lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WABC shares. StockNews.com raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $49.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.63. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $63.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 29.12%.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

