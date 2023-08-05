Versor Investments LP Sells 1,200 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. III Capital Management raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. III Capital Management now owns 56,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 1,441 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $143,264.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,831,246.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of MHO opened at $97.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $100.93.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.