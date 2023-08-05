Versor Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 66.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,769 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE:TNL opened at $39.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $48.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.77 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TNL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Thomas Michael Duncan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,729.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Travel + Leisure

(Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.