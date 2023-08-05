Versor Investments LP Acquires 6,228 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after buying an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after purchasing an additional 267,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,510,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,751,000 after purchasing an additional 164,125 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,134,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,276 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,213,000 after purchasing an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $44.28 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

