Versor Investments LP Purchases 83,900 Shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 100.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,900 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 88.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 24,961 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Origin Materials by 78.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Materials during the first quarter worth about $201,386,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 106.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Origin Materials

In other news, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $211,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Origin Materials news, CEO John Bissell sold 30,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total transaction of $128,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,248,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Riley sold 45,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $211,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,633 shares of company stock worth $359,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

ORGN opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $7.42.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

