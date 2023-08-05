Versor Investments LP Has $691,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $231.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.00 and a 52-week high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.