Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Holdings Raised by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 159.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

AMKR opened at $28.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.18. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.38%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $802,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $61,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $124,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $405,450 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

