Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Owens Corning by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,104,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,649,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,582,906.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

OC stock opened at $140.54 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $74.22 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.59.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.74%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.