Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 12,300 CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after buying an additional 99,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after buying an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,119,000 after buying an additional 17,081 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,303,000 after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CONSOL Energy stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

