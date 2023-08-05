Versor Investments LP Reduces Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Versor Investments LP decreased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,804 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $130.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $163.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.72% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,386. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.