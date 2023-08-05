Versor Investments LP Has $782,000 Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 203.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OR. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of OR opened at $14.15 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 42.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

